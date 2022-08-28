Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Live: Less than 5 Hrs to Go, Neighbours Leave
Catch all the live updates on the demolition of Noida Twin Towers here.
Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers will be razed to rubble, in a one-of-a-kind demolition on Sunday at 2:30 pm, amid heightened security. Neighbours in adjoining society have evacuated their homes.
The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm on 28 August. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions will bring down the Noida Twin Towers, employing a controlled implosion technique.
The demolition will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raise noise levels up to 150 db, and lead to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km, as a total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be razed to the ground.
A 10-km no-fly zone will be declared above the twin towers
Drones have been banned from flying in the "exclusion zone" of Supertech's illegal twin towers
All residents of the two adjoining societies – Emerald Court and ATS Village – have been evacuated
Residents From Adjoining Society Evacuated, Private Guards to Leave at 1 pm
All residents from two adjoining societies have evacuated, reported PTI. Private guards will leave at around 1 pm.
Cooking Gas, Power Supply Disconnected in Adjoining Societies
Cooking gas and power supply have been disconnected in two adjoining societies, reported PTI, citing officials.
Volunteers Help Evacuate Stray Dogs
Volunteers on the ground are helping evacuate stray dogs ahead of the demolition.
