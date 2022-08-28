ADVERTISEMENT
Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Live: Less than 5 Hrs to Go, Neighbours Leave

Catch all the live updates on the demolition of Noida Twin Towers here.

Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers will be razed to rubble, in a one-of-a-kind demolition on Sunday at 2:30 pm, amid heightened security. Neighbours in adjoining society have evacuated their homes.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm on 28 August. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions will bring down the Noida Twin Towers, employing a controlled implosion technique.

The demolition will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raise noise levels up to 150 db, and lead to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km, as a total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be razed to the ground.

Snapshot

  • A 10-km no-fly zone will be declared above the twin towers

  • Drones have been banned from flying in the "exclusion zone" of Supertech's illegal twin towers

  • All residents of the two adjoining societies – Emerald Court and ATS Village – have been evacuated

9:46 AM , 28 Aug

Residents From Adjoining Society Evacuated, Private Guards to Leave at 1 pm

All residents from two adjoining societies have evacuated, reported PTI. Private guards will leave at around 1 pm.

9:38 AM , 28 Aug

Cooking Gas, Power Supply Disconnected in Adjoining Societies

Cooking gas and power supply have been disconnected in two adjoining societies, reported PTI, citing officials.

9:37 AM , 28 Aug

Volunteers Help Evacuate Stray Dogs

Volunteers on the ground are helping evacuate stray dogs ahead of the demolition.

Volunteers help vacate stray dogs from the area around Supertech twin towers ahead of the demolition with explosives in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida.

(Photo: PTI)

9:34 AM , 28 Aug

Visuals of the Noida Twin Towers 5 Hours Before Demolition


Published: 28 Aug 2022, 8:44 AM IST
