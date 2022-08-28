Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Live: Less than 5 Hrs to Go, Neighbours Leave

Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers will be razed to rubble, in a one-of-a-kind demolition on Sunday at 2:30 pm, amid heightened security. Neighbours in adjoining society have evacuated their homes.



The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm on 28 August. Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions will bring down the Noida Twin Towers, employing a controlled implosion technique.



The demolition will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raise noise levels up to 150 db, and lead to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km, as a total of 915 residential flats and 21 shops will be razed to the ground.