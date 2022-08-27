Supertech Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Date, Time Period, and Latest Details

The Supertech’s illegal twin towers are all set to be demolished on Sunday, 28 August as per the latest official details. The twin towers are taller than UNESCO’s world heritage site Qutub Minar. The Noida Twin Towers are situated at the Emerald Court in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It is important to note that the twin towers will be demolished through a controlled implosion technique on Sunday. The date and time of the demolition process are confirmed officially so everyone should know about the details.

The Noida Twin Towers, Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) are situated in Noida, Sector 93A, near the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The towers are included in the Supertech’s Emerald Court project. The Noida Twin Towers have more than 900 flats and cover an area of approximately 7.5 lakh sq. feet.