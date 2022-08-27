Supertech Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Date, Time Period, and Latest Details
Noida Twin Towers: The demolition process will take place on Sunday, 28 August from 2:30 pm, updates here.
The Supertech’s illegal twin towers are all set to be demolished on Sunday, 28 August as per the latest official details. The twin towers are taller than UNESCO’s world heritage site Qutub Minar. The Noida Twin Towers are situated at the Emerald Court in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It is important to note that the twin towers will be demolished through a controlled implosion technique on Sunday. The date and time of the demolition process are confirmed officially so everyone should know about the details.
The Noida Twin Towers, Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) are situated in Noida, Sector 93A, near the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The towers are included in the Supertech’s Emerald Court project. The Noida Twin Towers have more than 900 flats and cover an area of approximately 7.5 lakh sq. feet.
Here are all the latest details on the Supertech Noida Twin Towers demolition that you should know before it takes place on the scheduled date.
When will the Noida Twin Towers demolition take place?
The Supertech Noida Twin Towers are scheduled to be demolished on Sunday, 28 August 2022, according to the latest official details.
What is the time of the Noida Twin Towers demolition?
The illegal Noida Twin Towers are set to be demolished on Sunday from 2:30 pm. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm on 28 August.
Who will demolish the Supertech Noida Twin Towers?
The Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions will bring down the Noida Twin Towers. According to the latest details, the Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta has confirmed that it will take 9-10 seconds to demolish the buildings.
How will the debris be eliminated?
The demolition of the Noida Twin Towers will leave behind around 35,000 cubic metres of debris. It is important to note that the entire debris will not go to waste.
An estimated 4,000 tonnes of iron and steel will be recovered that Edifice plans to utilize to make up a part of the demolition cost.
These are all the latest updates we have on the Noida Supertech Twin Towers demolition that is decided to take place on Sunday. Stay alert on 28 August to know more about the demolition process.
