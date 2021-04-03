Saradha Scam: ED Attaches Properties of TMC’s Ghosh, Satabdi Roy

Raising the political temperature in poll-bound West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 3 April, said that it has attached properties worth Rs 3 crore in the Saradha chit fund case of Trinamool Congress leaders Kunal Ghosh, Lok Sabha MP Satabdi Roy, and the then director of the group Debajani Mukherjee.

An ED official said that the agency has attached properties in the form of movable and immovable assets worth Rs 3 crore pertaining to Ghosh, Roy, and Mukherjee in the Saradha chit fund case.

The ED action comes a month after it questioned Ghosh on 2 March this year in connection with the case.

According to ED officials, Ghosh, who is a former Rajya Sabha MP from the Trinamool Congress and was also the CEO of media group Saradha, had allegedly received funds from the Saradha group to head the media unit.