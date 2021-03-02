Saradha Scam: TMC’s Kunal Ghosh Appears Before ED For Questioning
The chit fund scam came to light in April 2013 and is estimated at over Rs 10,000 crore.
Trinamool Congress leader and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday, 2 March, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with its probe into the Saradha chit fund case.
Ghosh, who was summoned by the financial probe agency for questioning, appeared before the agency sleuths at its CGO Complex office in Delhi.
An ED official said that Ghosh's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
An ED source said the agency was probing the flow of funds which Ghosh had allegedly received from the Saradha group and also the money laundering angle.
According to ED officials, Ghosh, a former Trinamool Congress MP, had allegedly received funds from the Saradha group to head its media unit.
Ghosh was earlier interrogated by the agency in connection with the case in July 2019 and in October 2013.
The Saradha scam came to light in April 2013 and is estimated at over Rs 10,000 crore. The ED has filed a case on the basis of the CBI’s FIR.
The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP are engaged in a bitter war of words in the state as the state heads for Assembly polls.
Polling to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, on 27 March, 1 April, 6 April, 10 April, 17 April, 22 April, 26 April and 29 April. Voting will take place on 2 May.
(This story has been published in an arrangement with IANS)
