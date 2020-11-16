RJD to Boycott Nitish Kumar’s Oath, Says ‘Mandate Against NDA’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet that the party will be boycotting the oath-taking ceremony of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying that "the mandate for change is against the NDA".

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term on Monday, 16 November, in Patna. CM Nitish Kumar is representing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which won a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly.