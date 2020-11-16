Nitish Kumar Set to Take Oath as CM; 2 Deputy CMs From BJP Likely
Catch all the updates on the Bihar government formation and the oath-taking ceremony here.
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn as the chief minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term on Monday, 16 November, ending a bevy of speculation over his role in an alliance where the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the 'big brother' in terms of electoral fortunes.
However, there has been speculation over the post of the deputy chief minister, which BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi had occupied till now. According to reports, there will be two deputy CMs from the BJP this time around – Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.
- Nitish Kumar was elected as the chief of the NDA legislature party on Sunday
- Tarkishor Prasad and Renu Devi were elected the leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the BJP legislature party
- The oath-taking ceremony will be held around 4:30 pm on Monday
- The NDA won the Bihar elections by a narrow margin, bagging 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly. While the BJP won an impressive 74 seats, the JD(U) was reduced to 43
Nitish Kumar to Take Oath Along With 14 Other Ministers: Report
Nitish Kumar will take oath as chief minister of Bihar along with two deputy CMs and 12 other ministers, according to NDTV.
According to the channel, along with two posts of the deputy CM, the saffron party is also being given the post of Speaker in the Bihar Assembly.
Bihar Govt Formation: Who All Will Be Attending the Oath-Taking Ceremony?
Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as BJP National President JP Nadda will be attending the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM in Patna on Monday.
Meanwhile, Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will not be attending the ceremony. Yadav's party had emerged as the single-largest one in the House, winning 75 seats in the elections.
Will Bihar Have 2 Deputy CMs from BJP?
With the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) set to form the government in Bihar, the suspense has shifted to the post of the deputy chief minister, with reports saying there will be two post-holders from the BJP this time around.
The names of Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi have come up as dual contenders for the post, after the two were elected the leader and deputy leader respectively of the BJP legislature party. “There are indications that Renu ji and I will take oath as deputy chief ministers of Bihar,” Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Monday.
When asked if she would be taking oath as deputy CM on Monday, Renu Devi said, “It is a big responsibility. If people have elected us and trusted the NDA, we will work to meet their expectations.”
Read the full story here.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.