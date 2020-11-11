Nitish Kumar – a Look at the Journey of Bihar’s ‘Sudarshan Babu’

As glorious as it may seem, the road to Nitish Kumar's political journey hasn't been easy.

Taking full control of a politically frayed Bihar in 2005, Kumar earned fame for his efforts to develop the state. However, the 'Sushasan Babu' has often been accused of changing allegiances as a survival technique.

So, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav nicknamed him 'Palturam', for some who keeps changing sides.

Lalu had once said, "God knows how many times in the history of India, he has flipped. Call him (Nitish Kumar) 'Palturam'. He is a 'Palturam' of politics."