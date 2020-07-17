China Action Prompted by Weak Economy Under PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi added that India no longer enjoys friendly relationships with neighboring countries.
Launching a sharp attack at the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi released a video, looking into the reasons that could have prompted China to take an 'aggressive stance' against India.
In a video tweeted from his official Twitter account, Gandhi said that India's foreign policy and economy – which used to be the country's strength has become its "weakness" under the Modi government.
“Since 2014, the PM’s constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don’t suffice in the world of geopolitics,” Gandhi said.
He added that India no longer enjoys a friendly relationship with neighbouring countries, including Nepal and Sri Lanka.
“A country is protected by its foreign relationships, its economy, neighbourhood and the feeling people have. Over the past 6 years, India has been disturbed and disrupted in each of these sectors. Earlier, India could manoeuvre in geopolitics with the help of these relations but now India doesn’t enjoy these partnerships any more.”Rahul Gandhi
He asserted that the Congress has told the government multiple times that the Indian economy needs a “major boost.”
“We have said on multiple occasions that the economy needs major boosts from the government. We have said fire the economy, protect small businesses," he said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.