Days After 4th India-China Talks, Rajnath Singh Arrives in Leh
While he will be in Ladakh on the first day of his visit, he will visit J&K on 18 July.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh on Friday, 17 July, as part of his two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. While he will be in Ladakh on the first day of his visit, he will visit J&K on 18 July.
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane have also accompanied him to Stakna, Leh.
Singh’s visit comes after the fourth round of talks between India and China on Tuesday, 14 July, amid reports of disengagement between the two countries at at least three flashpoints in Ladakh, including the Galwan Valley.
Both India and China are keen on “complete disengagement” said the army in a statement, a day after the talks.
“India and China remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level.”Indian Army Statement
Earlier on 3 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit to Ladakh where he met the soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley and paid tribute to those who were martyred in the deadly brawl.
