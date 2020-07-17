Days After 4th India-China Talks, Rajnath Singh Arrives in Leh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh on Friday, 17 July, as part of his two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. While he will be in Ladakh on the first day of his visit, he will visit J&K on 18 July.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane have also accompanied him to Stakna, Leh.