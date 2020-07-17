‘Want to Do All to Keep Peace for People of India, China’: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he loves the people of India and the people of China, and wants to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people, amid tensions between the two Asian countries in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley incident.

Asked about Trump's message for India at a press conference on Thursday, 16 July, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, "He (Trump) said I love the people of India and I love the people of China and I want to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people."