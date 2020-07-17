‘Want to Do All to Keep Peace for People of India, China’: Trump
“He (Trump) said I love the people of India and I love the people of China,” the White House Press Secretary said.
US President Donald Trump has said that he loves the people of India and the people of China, and wants to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people, amid tensions between the two Asian countries in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley incident.
Asked about Trump's message for India at a press conference on Thursday, 16 July, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, "He (Trump) said I love the people of India and I love the people of China and I want to do everything possible to keep the peace for the people."
India and China have been locked in a border dispute along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since early May, with the tensions peaking with the Galwan Valley incident in Eastern Ladakh last month, in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. Since then, several rounds of talks have taken place between the two sides, with reports pointing out that disengagement has taken place in several areas.
Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called India “an important partner of ours”, adding that he has a “great relationship with my foreign minister counterpart.”
Soon after the Galwan clash of 15 June, Trump had said that India and China are in a "very tough situation" and that the US will "try to help them out."
"It's a very tough situation. We are talking to India, we're talking to China. They have got a big problem there. They have come to blows and we'll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out," he had told reporters then.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.