Will Not Call RSS Sangh ‘Parivar’ Anymore: Rahul Gandhi Tweets
Gandhi’s tweet came a come a day after the alleged harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation.
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 25 April, said it was not right to call the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the ‘Sangh Parivar’ as a ‘family’ has women, respect for elders, compassion and affection, and the organisation had ‘none of these attributes’.
Gandhi's tweet came a day after the alleged harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation in Uttar Pradesh.
In a Hindi tweet, Gandhi said: “I believe it is not right to call the RSS and associated organizations Sangh Parivar – there are women in the family, there is respect for the elderly, a sense of compassion and affection – which is not there in the RSS.”
Shah Vows Action After CM Vijayan’s Letter
In another case of religious intolerance, a video has surfaced online that shows two Catholic nuns and two postulants seemingly being hounded by goons, allegedly belonging to Bajrang Dal, who claimed that the nuns were forcefully converting the two girls into Christianity.
According to PTI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, 24 March, promised that action will be taken and said, “Those involved in the Jhansi nuns' harassment will be brought before the law.”
Shah’s assurance came after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to him on the harassment of the nuns in Uttar Pradesh, calling it “shocking” and said that the “fundamental rights” of Indian citizens had been violated.
“You would agree with me that such incidents tarnish the image of the nation and its ancient tradition of religious tolerance and practice. Such incidents require utmost condemnation by the Union government,” Vijayan said in the letter.
