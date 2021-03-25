Will Not Call RSS Sangh ‘Parivar’ Anymore: Rahul Gandhi Tweets

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, 25 April, said it was not right to call the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) the ‘Sangh Parivar’ as a ‘family’ has women, respect for elders, compassion and affection, and the organisation had ‘none of these attributes’.

Gandhi's tweet came a day after the alleged harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation in Uttar Pradesh.

In a Hindi tweet, Gandhi said: “I believe it is not right to call the RSS and associated organizations Sangh Parivar – there are women in the family, there is respect for the elderly, a sense of compassion and affection – which is not there in the RSS.”