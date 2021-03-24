Nuns Attacked in UP: Shah Assures Action After CM Vijayan’s Letter

While Vijayan’s letter and the statement from the Church have said that the goons belonged to the Bajrang Dal, a statement issued by the police said that they were members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Naeem Khan Mansuri, the Superintendent of Railway Police in Jhansi in a detailed statement said: "There were some members of the ABVP who were returning from a training camp in Rishikesh on board the Utkal express to Jhansi.

"Four Christian ladies were travelling on the same train from Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi to Rourkela in Odisha. Two of them were nuns and two were under training. These members of the ABVP suspected that these two nuns were taking the other two women for conversion because the nuns were speaking to the other ladies,” the statement said, according to IANS.

"They informed the Railway Protection Force that then informed the railway police. These ABVP members also gave a written complaint about conversion. I reached the spot and made inquiries. These inquiries revealed that the two other women were from Odisha's Rourkela and were under training.,” Mansuri said.