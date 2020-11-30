Propaganda, Rumours Spread by Oppn: PM on Farm Laws Amid Protests

The prime minister’s comments come as thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have reached the national capital to protest against the government’s new farm laws.

“The new farm laws don’t stop anyone who wishes to sell produce according to the old system. Earlier, any sale outside a mandi was considered illegal and small farmers were cheated as they were not able to reach the mandis. The farmers now are protected by law against cheating and fraud,” he said, as quoted by ANI.