Shah Holds Meet With Rajnath, Tomar After Farmers Refuse His Offer

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reportedly met late on Sunday, 29 November night at BJP chief JP Nadda's Delhi house, sources said, according to NDTV. This comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the government is ready to “deliberate on every problem and the demands of the farmers”, given the protest is shifted to the “designated place”. The farmers on Sunday had rejected the offer.

On Monday, security was tightened and barricading done at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border where farmers have gathered in protest against Centre’s farm laws, ANI reported. Meanwhile, as farmers continued their protest at the borders of Delhi, the Delhi Traffic Police said that Tikri and Singhu borders are closed for any traffic movement.

Addressing a press conference from the Singhu border on Sunday, State President of BKU Krantikari (Punjab) Surjeet Singh Phul said that they will never go to Burari calling it “an open jail” and not a park.