PM Modi Launches 'Special Series' of Coins To Celebrate 75 Years of Independence

The Jan Samarth portal will be an 'end-to-end delivery platform', and more people will come forward to avail loans, PM Modi said.

He asserted that the reforms being made by the government are focused on simplification, and noted that GST has now replaced the web of many taxes at the Centre and the state.

“Today when we move with the power of reform, simplification and ease, we attain a new level of convenience… We have shown in the last 8 years that if India collectively decides to do something then India becomes a new hope for the world. Today the world is looking at us not just as a big consumer market but looking at us with hope and confidence as a capable, game changing, creative, innovative ecosystem,” Modi said at the event.