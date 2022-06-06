PM Modi Launches 'Special Series' of Coins To Celebrate 75 Years of Independence
The coins of denominations Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20, are also 'visually impaired friendly.'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 6 June launched a special series of coins of denominations Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20, that are also 'visually impaired friendly.'
Inaugurating the iconic week celebrations by the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Modi said, "These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of amrit kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country."
- 01/02
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Ministry of Finance)
- 02/02
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Ministry of Finance)
The coins of will have the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) design to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, and will be part of circulation. "These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to visually impaired persons," as per a statement issued by the finance ministry.
PM Modi Launches 'Jan Samarth Portal' Linking 12 Govt Schemes
PM Modi, at the event on Monday, also emphasised on the need to make India's banks and currency an important part of the international trade and supply chain.
"It is necessary to focus on how to make our domestic banks, currency an important part of international supply chain and trade," he said.
Launching the 'Jan Samarth portal,' the prime minister said, "There should be an effort to extend these financial inclusion solutions globally." The 'Jan Samarth portal' is a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes, which seeks to ensure ease in credit availability to youth, entrepreneurs, and farmers.
The Jan Samarth portal will be an 'end-to-end delivery platform', and more people will come forward to avail loans, PM Modi said.
He asserted that the reforms being made by the government are focused on simplification, and noted that GST has now replaced the web of many taxes at the Centre and the state.
“Today when we move with the power of reform, simplification and ease, we attain a new level of convenience… We have shown in the last 8 years that if India collectively decides to do something then India becomes a new hope for the world. Today the world is looking at us not just as a big consumer market but looking at us with hope and confidence as a capable, game changing, creative, innovative ecosystem,” Modi said at the event.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.