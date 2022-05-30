PM Narendra Modi’s 8 Years: How He Has Performed Compared to Manmohan Singh

The eighth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (NaMo) falls on 30 May 2022.

This comes at a time when India is facing severe challenges on the economic front in the form of high inflation and unemployment, agriculture distress and low economic growth.

The stock markets have fallen by close to 6% year-to-date (YTD), while the rupee has depreciated by around 4% this year.