6 Years of Digital India: How Successful has PM Modi's Plan Been?

Ye, initiatives under Digital India have been frequently beset with implementation issues, sometimes due to the lack of backing legislation and policy, often due to poor planning and foresight.

With the Personal Data Protection Bill mired in controversy, and no coherent national encryption policy, nor any robust cybersecurity measures, the Aadhaar database has been hit by multiple breaches. Unsecured public buckets and endpoints—one related to Indane, and another to BHIM—further damage citizens’ trust and call into question the security and integrity of Digital India projects.

Bharat Net, formerly the National Optical Fiber Network, was set up in 2011 with the aim of connecting 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats (GPs). The project missed the optimistic if impractical deadline of 2013, was rebranded in 2014, with a new three-phase implementation timeline.

Bharat Net continues to face delays, with phase 1 infrastructure already falling apart. A 2020 report by the Standing Committee on IT bemoans the absence of measures to actually deliver internet services to end users. This is chalked up partly to the “glaring omission” of a last mile connectivity strategy, up until 2017. The report also notes bureaucratic delays in granting tenders, and in right of way permissions between the implementing bodies on the one hand and public sector bodies like the National Highways Authority of India that control connecting infrastructure like roads and cable ducts on the other.

There are also severe disparities between states, with the Northeast faring the worst, partly because of challenging terrain, rain and floods, all of which should have been part of contingency planning, given that the terrain and the climate in the region are not classified information.