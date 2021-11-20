PM Modi to Attend Conference of DGPs and IGPs in Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi Reacts

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is responsible for the Congress Party in Uttar Pradesh, has said that the prime minister "should not attend the DGP and IG conference in Lucknow", ANI reported.

"I have written to him on the same. If he is genuinely concerned about farmers, he should not share the dais with MoS Home Ajay Mishra whose son is an accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case."

Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence where four farmers were run over by the accused.

She further added that the UP government had tried to deny justice to the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy.

"Family wants justice, and if he continues, justice can't be served."

Finally, she urged the prime minister to withdraw all the pending cases against farmers all over India and provide compensation to the kin of all those farmers who had lost their lives while protesting against the three farm laws that were withdrawn on 19 November.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)