Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Probe Begins in Second FIR, Farmers Appear for Questioning

At least 40 farmers have been sent notices by the special investigation team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur unrest to join the investigation and record their statements pertaining to the violence on 3 October in Tikonia area in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district.

According to a senior SIT official privy to investigation, notices have been issued to farmers in connection with the investigation in the second FIR registered by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Sumit Jaiswal.

Sources in the SIT claim people who have been sent notices include organisers of the protest on 3 October and onlookers who were at the spot when a fleet of three cars ran over farmers. As per a source, no suspect has been identified yet and traced through the video footage of the incident available in the public domain.

At least five people turned up at the crime branch office in Lakhimpur Kheri to record their statements after notices were sent to them. More people are expected to join the investigation in the coming days as the probe in the second FIR gains momentum.