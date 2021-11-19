ADVERTISEMENT
On Gurpurab, PM Modi To Address Nation at 9 am
He will then inaugurate government schemes relating to irrigation in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba, PMO tweeted.
i
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, 19 November, on the occasion of Gurpurab.
He will then inaugurate government schemes relating to irrigation in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT