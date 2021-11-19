ADVERTISEMENT

On Gurpurab, PM Modi To Address Nation at 9 am

He will then inaugurate government schemes relating to irrigation in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba, PMO tweeted.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p></div>
i

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 am on Friday, 19 November, on the occasion of Gurpurab.

He will then inaugurate government schemes relating to irrigation in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT