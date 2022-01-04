Odisha CM Sanctions Rs 79 Lakh to Assist Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned nearly Rs 79 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to support 13 institutions run by the Missionaries of Charity (MOC) in the state, his office said in a statement on Tuesday, 4 January.

The 13 leprosariums and orphanages are spread over eight districts, where more than 900 inmates will be benefited by this decision, news agency ANI reported, citing the CMO.