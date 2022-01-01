6000 NGOs, Including Oxfam India & Jamia, Lose FCRA License Overnight

The FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) licences of more than 6,000 NGOs and other organisations expired overnight, the Home Ministry stated on the morning of Saturday, 1 January.

This announcement comes a few days after MHA refused to renew the FCRA license of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity.

Before Saturday, under the FCRA, 22,762 NGOs were registered, according to PTI.

The website of the Ministry of Home Affairs shows that the number has now reduced drastically to 16,829.

On 1 January, 5,933 names were added to the MHA's list of NGOs whose registration was "deemed to have ceased."

This list already contained the names of 6,587 NGOs.

Therefore, while almost 6,000 NGOs lost their FCRA licenses within the span of a few hours, the licenses of 12,580 NGOs in total, according to data from the MHA website, have expired in the past few months, thereby losing their FCRA licenses.