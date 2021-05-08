‘Wake Up From Slumber, Respond’: IMA in Letter to Health Ministry
The IMA said that the opinion of its members and learned counsels were being "put in the dustbin".
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the Union Health Ministry, asking it to "wake up from slumber" and mitigate the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 crisis.
In the letter, the Association has alleged that suggestions of its members and other colleagues are "put in to the dustbin" and that decisions regarding the pandemic are taken without understanding ground realities.
The IMA also said that in the last 20 days it has been insisting on a planned, pre-announced lockdown, as opposed to separate lockdowns called by different states for 10-15 days. This, the association said, would give the medical infrastructure and personnel time to replenish and prepare itself for the increasing case load. It will also stem the spread of the virus, they said.
The Association also asked why the government rolled out universal vaccination so late, and why vaccines were not made available in a manner that they can be available for everybody. It also questioned the differential pricing of vaccines.
Further, the letter also points out oxygen shortages, how doctors are falling to the virus and the need to augment research.
In this regard it has suggested that the healthcare budget be augmented to 8 percent of GDP.
