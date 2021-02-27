‘Will Stand Till the End’: Out of Jail, Nodeep Kaur Visits Singhu

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur is reportedly at the Singhu Border amid the ongoing farmers’ protest on Saturday, 27 February. In a press conference at Singhu, Nodeep stated that she will ‘continue to fight for the farmers and the rights of workers.’

In her speech, Nodeep said that “this movement (farmers’ protest) is not only of the farmers but also of the peasants, workers and the general public. Everyone in this movement is fed up with the policies of the government, this is their movement. No matter how many laws the government has brought, they will have to repeal them.”

The 24-year-old activist was granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday, 26 February, after she was arrested from the Singhu border on 12 January, where she was part of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws.