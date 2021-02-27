Nodeep Kaur’s Medical Report: ‘Purplish Bruises’ on Thigh, Buttock

Kaur, a member of the labour organisation Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, has been booked in three cases by the Haryana Police in connection with protests for workers’ rights she has been part of in the Kundli Industrial Area.

She has been granted bail in all three cases now, with the Punjab & Haryana High Court passing an order for her release on bail in the third case on Friday, 26 February. She was released from Karnal jail, after 44 days in custody, on Friday evening.

The high court had registered a suo motu case regarding 24-year-old Kaur’s detention after receiving complaints on behalf of her which included the allegations of abuse by the police.

Her lawyers also filed a separate bail plea in the high court in connection with the third case, where the police have alleged her involvement in an attack on policemen at the site of a worker agitation in January.

The high court had asked for a copy of Kaur’s medical report to be submitted to them; a Sonipat magistrate had ordered a medical examination on 19 January, a week after her arrest.