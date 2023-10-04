NewsClick Raids: 'Asked About Reports On CAA, Farmers' Protest,' Say Journalists

The searches that took place across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Mumbai, began early Tuesday and continued for seven-eight hours.

In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "A total of 37 male suspects have been questioned at premises, nine female suspects have been questioned at their respective places of stay and digital devices, documents etc. have been seized/collected for examination," adding that the "proceedings are still ongoing" – and that they had arrested NewsClick's editor-in-chief Prabir Purkaystha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty.

Several journalists, technicians and contributors associated with NewsClick also faced searches, many of whose electronic devices were seized. The Quint reached out to a few of them to understand what transpired on Tuesday.