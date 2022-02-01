‘National Security’: Not the First Time BJP Govt Denied Clearance to MediaOne TV

Like the first, the second showcause notice, too, asked the broadcaster why its license should not be cancelled as the MHA has cancelled its security clearance on “national security” grounds. This was after the company applied for a renewal of license in May 2021. In 2019, the channel got its license renewed for two years.

Currently, Anurag Singh Thakur is the Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

The showcause notice read, “The MHA has informed that the security clearance has been denied in the past to the proposals of the company and the security clearance may be considered as denied in the present case also.” That is, the MHA cited the 2016 case, where it had initially cancelled the security clearance to the company, while denying for the second time the broadcaster’s security clearance. The MHA, however, does not mention that security clearance was given to MedioOne later, after the Madhyamam's reply to the I&B Ministry.