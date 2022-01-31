‘Security Reasons’: I&B Ministry Suspends Telecast of News Channel MediaOne
The suspension comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs refused to provide 'security clearance' to the channel.
The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, 31 January, suspended the broadcast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne, citing 'security reasons.'
This is not the first time that the news channel was directed to stop its telecast. In 2020, the channel was first forced to suspend its broadcast for its extensive coverage of the Delhi riots.
The I&B Ministry issued the suspension order after the Ministry of Home Affairs refused to provide 'security clearance' to the channel.
On Monday, editor of Media One, Pramod Raman, penned a note to the viewers stating:
"MediaOne has initiated legal recourse against the order. Once this (legal measure) comes to a conclusion, we will come back to our dear viewers. We are stopping the broadcast temporarily with the hope that we will get justice."
In 2020, news channel Asianet's broadcast was also stopped.
