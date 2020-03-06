Delhi Violence: Centre Bans 2 Malayalam News Channels For 48 Hours

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has banned two Malayalam news channels – Asianet News and MediaOne – for 48 hours for their coverage of Delhi violence last week. Both the channels were taken off air at 7:30 pm on Friday, 6 March, the channels can resume broadcast only at 7:30 pm on 8 March.

Media One and Asianet News TV were earlier issued a show cause notice and after they filed their replies, the ministry "found them to be in violation" of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.