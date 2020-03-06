Delhi Violence: Centre Bans 2 Malayalam News Channels For 48 Hours
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has banned two Malayalam news channels – Asianet News and MediaOne – for 48 hours for their coverage of Delhi violence last week. Both the channels were taken off air at 7:30 pm on Friday, 6 March, the channels can resume broadcast only at 7:30 pm on 8 March.
Media One and Asianet News TV were earlier issued a show cause notice and after they filed their replies, the ministry "found them to be in violation" of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
The orders from the broadcast ministry allege that the two news channels showed provocative content that could have incited violence, and the coverage of the violence seemed biased as it is deliberately focusing on the vandalism of CAA supporters, reported The News Minute.
The ministry also claimed that MediaOne accused Delhi Police of remaining inactive during clashes.
In response to the show cause notice, MediaOne maintained that the allegations made are “arbitrary and unreasonable”, reported The Indian Express.
On 25 February, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had ordered all private TV channels to be careful about content that may incite violence.
(With inputs from PTI, The News Minute and The Indian Express )
