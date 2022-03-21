ADVERTISEMENT

Body of Indian Student Killed in Ukraine Arrives in Bengaluru; To Be Donated

Calling Naveen's demise unfortunate, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai paid his last respects to the MBBS student.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bommai shared a video of the same and said, "Received and honoured body of our student Naveen Gyanagoudar killed in indiscriminate bomb shelling in Russia-Ukraine war."</p></div>
Mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, the MBBS student who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine️ on 1 March, arrived in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday, 21 March.

Calling Naveen's demise unfortunate, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid his last respects to the MBBS student and thanked the central government for their efforts in bringing back his mortal remains.

Meanwhile, Naveen's father, Shankarappa, said that they will perform the rituals as per their tradition and then they will donate Naveen's body to Davangere's SS Hospital, news agency ANI reported.

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year student of forensic science at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was standing in a queue to buy groceries at a supermarket in Kharkiv when Russian shelling began in the city on the morning of 1 March.

The 21-year-old Indian student lost his life in a bomb attack that targeted the Governor's House in the city.

He had spoken to his father not long before stepping out of the bunker he had been sheltering in, to buy food.

