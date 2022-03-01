'Don't Wait There,' 'Carry Flag': Kin's Last Words to Indian Who Died in Ukraine

"Do try. Don’t wait there thinking someone will come and help you escape," Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar's uncle told Naveen during their last phone call on Tuesday, 1 March.

Naveen Shekharappa, a 21-year-old student of forensic science at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine, lost his life during Russia's bombardments in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning.

In a video accessed by The Quint, Naveen can be heard talking to his grandfather and his uncle for the last time.