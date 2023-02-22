Morbi Bridge Collapse: Oreva Group Directed To Pay Rs 10 Lakh to Kin of Deceased

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday, 22 February, ordered the Oreva Group to pay Rs 10 lakh as "interim" compensation to the kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each injured within four weeks.

Oreva Group is the firm that was incharge of renovating and repairing the suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi district which collapsed on 30 October 2022, claiming the lives of 135 people and injuring 56 others.