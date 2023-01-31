ADVERTISEMENT

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Repair Company Head Jaysukh Patel Surrenders Before Court

The Morbi bridge collapsed on 30 October 2022, claiming the lives of over hundred people.

The Oreva Group's managing director, Jaysukh Patel, who was identified as the prime accused in the case of the Morbi bridge collapse, surrendered before a court in Morbi on Tuesday, 31 January.

Why it matters: Oreva Group was incharge of renovating and repairing the colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi district.

Driving the news: In a 1262-page chargesheet, Morbi Police also revealed that Patel was absconding. A press note further revealed that:

  • Over 135 people were killed

  • Others suffered minor as well as serious physical injuries

  • Nine accused were arrested, a day after the incident

  • The accused are reportedly lodged at Morbi Sub Jail

  • A total of 367 persons have been named as witnesses in the chargesheet

The charges: As per the press note, the accused have been arrested under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):

  • Section 304 – Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder

  • Section 308 – Attempt to commit culpable homicide

  • Section 336 – Act endangering life or personal safety of others

  • Section 337 – Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others

  • Section 338 – Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others

  • Section 114 – Abettor present when offence is committed

