Morbi Bridge Collapse: Repair Company Head Jaysukh Patel Surrenders Before Court

The Oreva Group's managing director, Jaysukh Patel, who was identified as the prime accused in the case of the Morbi bridge collapse, surrendered before a court in Morbi on Tuesday, 31 January.

The bridge collapsed on 30 October 2022, claiming the lives of over hundred people.

Why it matters: Oreva Group was incharge of renovating and repairing the colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi district.

Driving the news: In a 1262-page chargesheet, Morbi Police also revealed that Patel was absconding. A press note further revealed that: