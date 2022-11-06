Morbi Bridge Collapse: Alleging Conspiracy to Hide Govt's Negligence?

On 30 October, a colonial-era suspension cable bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed, killing at least 135 people. The bridge, locally called the Jhulta Pul, was inaugurated after repair and renovation only on 26 October, four days before tragedy struck.

However, taking to social media, several Twitter handles including ‘Times Now Navbharat’, ‘Suresh Chavjanke “Sudarshan News”’ and ‘Sudarshan News’ alleged ‘conspiracy’ and ‘ploy to defame Gujarat government.’ In a tragic accident that has claimed the lives of at least 56 children and turned Morbi into a mourning ground, who exactly was conspiring?