In Photos: Sri Lanka Celebrates Independence Day Amid Economic Crisis

On Saturday, 4 February, Sri Lanka celebrated its 75th year of independence from British rule, in Colombo. The celebrations featured a military and cultural parade and saw the participation of a number of foreign special invetees.

The Independence Day celebration came amid the ongoing economic crisis. Many of the country's citizens protested against the government spending on a celebration amidst the ongoing crisis. The celebration on Saturday was condemned by civil society groups. Many Buddhists and Christian clergies announced a boycott of the event in Colombo, while activists and others expressed anger at what they regard as a waste of money, Al Jazeera reported.