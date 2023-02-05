In Photos: Sri Lanka Celebrates Independence Day Amid Economic Crisis
The Independence Day celebration in Sri Lanka came amid the ongoing economic crisis.
On Saturday, 4 February, Sri Lanka celebrated its 75th year of independence from British rule, in Colombo. The celebrations featured a military and cultural parade and saw the participation of a number of foreign special invetees.
The Independence Day celebration came amid the ongoing economic crisis. Many of the country's citizens protested against the government spending on a celebration amidst the ongoing crisis. The celebration on Saturday was condemned by civil society groups. Many Buddhists and Christian clergies announced a boycott of the event in Colombo, while activists and others expressed anger at what they regard as a waste of money, Al Jazeera reported.
