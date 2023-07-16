‘Who Can Fight an MLA?’: Prejudiced Reality in Spotlight Over MP Urination Case

Rawat's apprehensions are not unfounded. In the Kusiyari village, there are only 35-40 Kol families. Caste faultlines are clearly defined here as well as in the adjoining Kubri village, where the incident happened.

A concoction of casteism and politics is at play here – allegedly led by the BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla and associates.

"The entire area is burdened with casteism. It's a way of life in Sidhi... Actually, all across the Vindhya region. Pravesh was full of casteist supremacy and he had the backing of strong political leaders like Kedarnath Shukla. His action was an outcome of that," a resident also hailing from Kol community told The Quint, on condition of anonymity.