MP Urination Case: CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Apologises' To Victim, Washes His Feet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, 6 July, met Dashmat Rawat, the man on whom a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was seen urinating in a video that went viral on social media.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, who is reportedly a close aide of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla, was arrested in Sidhi on Tuesday, 4 July. Praveen's home was also demolished by the local administration on Wednesday following condemnation due to the incident

During the meeting on Thursday, which took place at the chief minister's official residence in Bhopal, Chouhan was seen washing the feet of Rawat and felicitating him with a garland of flowers. He also expressed grief over the incident and apologised to the victim.