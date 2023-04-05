Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 44 Result Declared; Know Prize Money List
Kerala Lottery Today: Know how to download Fifty Fifty FF 44 result PDF from keralalotteries.com on 5 April.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 44 draw has been declared on Wednesday, 5 April 2023. Participants who are waiting for the lottery draw result must download the result on time to know the list of winners. One should keep a close eye on the website – keralalotteries.com – to check the list of winners. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts weekly lotteries so that lucky participants can claim huge prize money after the results.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 44 can be downloaded on Wednesday after 4 pm. You should keep a close eye on keralalotteries.com to know the latest updates about the draw results and other details about the lotteries. Participants are advised to be alert. All details about the result PDF will be available soon.
The Kerala lottery draws for Fifty Fifty FF are released every Wednesday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants taking part in this particular draw must stay alert on Wednesday if they want to check the result on time.
Everyone taking part in the draws must follow all the rules set by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You have to submit your lottery ticket to the department within the next thirty days to claim the prize money otherwise you will not get it.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 44 Draw: Prize List for 5 April 2023
The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 44 prize money details for Wednesday, 5 April, are stated below for those interested to know:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
You must take note of the complete prize money list for today and check the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF carefully.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How To Download Fifty Fifty FF 44 PDF
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 44 draw on Wednesday, 5 April:
Go to keralalotteries.com
Find the lottery result link on the home page
Click on the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 44 result link on the page
Once the lottery PDF opens on your screen, you can go through the list of winners for today carefully
Download the lottery result from the website and go through the details whenever you want
