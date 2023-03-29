Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 43 Result Today Declared; First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 43 sambad is declared today, Wednesday, 29 March 2023. The live lottery result is announced at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery sambad draw that is being conducted today must stay alert. They should know the live lottery result timings and check the list of winners once it is out. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will inform all the latest details before the results are out.

Participants can download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 43 today, Wednesday, 29 March 2023, after 4 pm, from keralalotteries.com. All participants should download the PDF from the website as soon as it is declared by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The lottery sambad department conducts weekly lotteries daily for interested people.