Kargil Vijay Divas 2022: Date, History, Significance, and Commemorations
Know why we observe Kargil Vijay Divas on 26 July every year.
Kargil Vijay Divas is celebrated on 26 July every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War in the year 1999. During this war, the Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and recaptured Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of 'Operation Vijay.' The conflict lasted for more than 60 days at Kargil in Ladakh.
This day is observed every year to pay homage to the hundreds of Indian soldiers who were martyred in the war. Let's take a look at the history, significance, and ways to commemorate this day.
Kargil Vijay Divas 2022: History & Significance
After the Indo-Pak War of 1971, numerous armed engagements took place. Nuclear tests were carried out by both nations in 1998. The two nations signed the Lahore Declaration in 1999 and promised a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir problem to defuse the situation. The Pakistani infiltration of Indian territory across the Line of Control was named 'Operation Badr,' and it was aimed to cut off links between Kashmir and Ladakh. The war also forced India to settle the Kashmir dispute.
The war took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district. General Pervez Musharraf, the head of Pakistan's army at the time, was believed to have been behind the war. Pakistan captured various strategic points in Indian-controlled areas by placing themselves in crucial locations.
India responded by capturing strategic transportation routes in the second phase of the war and then concluded the war in the final phase with the help of the Indian Air Force.
Kargil Vijay Divas honours the Kargil War's heroes. This day is commemorated all over India. In New Delhi, the prime minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti near the India Gate every year.
Kargil Vijay Divas 2022: Commemorations
This year marks the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas. The Indian Army flagged off the Kargil Vijay Divas motorbike expedition from Delhi.
A special event is planned for the flag-off ceremony at the war memorial. Families of martyrs have been invited to the memorial service. Various cultural performances are planned at Drass. Choreographed dance performances, patriotic songs, and various other events have been organised.
