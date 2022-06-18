Agnipath Scheme: Here's How US, Russia, China, Israel Induct Soldiers

The recently announced Agnipath scheme, which involves recruitment of soldiers into the Army, Navy and Air Force on a four-year contract period, snowballed into a major controversy, with violence and arson being reported from at least 11 states.

Notably, while announcing the scheme, the Union government had said that the models from countries like Israel, United States, China, France, Russia, and Germany were taken into consideration while formulating the recruitment structure and modified according to the needs of the Indian armed forces.

Let's take a look at how these countries recruit armed forces: