'Seeking Autonomy for Tibet': Dalai Lama's Message to China Before Ladakh Visit

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said on Thursday, 14 July, that people in China were increasingly realising that he is not seeking the independence of Tibet, but autonomy and preservation of its Buddhist culture.

The spiritual leader made these comments in Jammu, from where he is scheduled to go to Ladakh on Friday and stay there for a month, his first visit after Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union Territories.

The visit is sure to anger China further amid tensions with India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Speaking to the press in Jammu, the Dalai Lama said that only some Chinese hardliners considered him to be a separatist.