Kalicharan Sent To One-day Police Custody in Another Hate Speech Case in Pune
Kalicharan was arrested on 30 December for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.
A Pune court on Wednesday, 5 January, sent Kalicharan alias Abhijit Dhananjay Sarag to one-day police custody after the Pune Police took custody of him from its counterpart in Raipur in connection with hate speeches made by him during the "Shivpratap Di" programme held in Pune on 19 December.
The programme was organised by Samasta Hindutva Aghadi at Natubag in Shukrawar Peth to mark the killing of Adilshahi General Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659, Indian Express reported.
Kalicharan was previously arrested on 30 December for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad'. A day later, he was sent to judicial custody till 13 January.
The self-proclaimed 'godman' had filed a bail plea in Raipur on Monday, 3 January. However, stating that the allegations against him were of serious nature, a court in Raipur, dismissed his bail plea.
According to news agency PTI, an official from Khadak police station said on Wednesday, "We have taken the custody of Kalicharan from Chhattisgarh Police and he is being brought to Pune."
The police had lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Khadak police station on 28 December, following an analysis of the video clip of the programme, where the speeches were made with an intention to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims and Christians.
The police have booked Kalicharan, along with Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, Nandakishor Ekbote, Mohanrao Shete, Dipak Nagpure, and Captain Digendra Kumar under Sections 295 (a), 298, 505 (2), 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
