'Allegations of Serious Nature': Court Dismisses 'Sant' Kalicharan's Bail Plea
Stating that the allegations against him are of serious nature, a court in Raipur, on Monday, 3 January, dismissed the bail plea of self-proclaimed 'godman' Kalicharan.
Kalicharan was arrested on Thursday, days after he made a derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi and on Friday, sentenced to judicial custody till 13 January.
Hours after his arrest on Thursday, Kalicharan was remanded to police custody till Saturday. Visuals had then emerged of him exiting the court premises, amid cheers of "Jai Shree Ram." He was flanked by the police, the press, and his followers, and appeared to be smiling.
THE ARREST
Kalicharan was arrested by Raipur Police from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho on Thursday, days after a video of him making a derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad' went viral.
In purported videos of the event that were circulated on social media, 'Sant' Kalicharan could be heard saying:
“They (minorities) seized power through politics here. And the great **** Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led us to this ruin. Salutations to Godse ji that he killed that ****.”
A case was registered against the 'godman' at the Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, and Union Minister Giriraj Singh had criticised the Chhattisgarh government for the arrest.
