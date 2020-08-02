India-China to Hold 5th Round of Military Talks on Sunday: Report

India and China will be holding a fresh round of military-level talks on Sunday, 2 August, in an effort to scale down tensions along the contested areas of Line of Actual Control (LAC), NDTV reported.

This will be the fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks and will be held in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the LAC, Hindustan Times reported, adding that it is likely to start at 11 am.

ANI reported, quoting sources that in the talks, India will focus on complete disengagement by China in the Finger area.

On Thursday, India had said in a statement that the process of disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh was not yet completed, countering China's claim that this had been "completed" at most locations along their border.