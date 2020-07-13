4th Disengagement Talks Between India And China on 14 July: Report
The 4th talk between Indian & Chinese military will be held in Chushul on the Indian side of Line of Actual Control.
Amid the reports of disengagement between India and China at at least three flashpoints in Ladakh including Galwan Valley where a violent clash took place on 15 June between the two countries, a Lt General-level meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, 14 July, PTI reported citing government sources.
This fourth talk between Indian and Chinese militaries since the beginning of the stand-off in May will be held in Chushul on the Indian side of Line of Actual Control, PTI sources said. The point of discussion is likely to be disengagement at Pangong Tso where Chinese troops are reportedly still present.
On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while speaking about disengagement process that began last week after a telephonic conversation between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said “it has just commenced, and very much a work in progress”.
“We have agreed on the need to disengage because troops on both sides are deployed very close to each other. So, there is a disengagement and de-escalation process which has been agreed upon. It has just commenced, and very much a work in progress. So, at this point, I wouldn’t like to say more than that.”S Jaishankar as quoted by The Indian Express
Jaishankar was speaking on India Global Week, a three-day virtual event organised by a UK-based media house.
Meanwhile, on Friday, China’s ambassador Sun Weidong said, “Currently, our front line troops are disengaging on the ground in accordance with the consensus reached by the Military Corp Commander talks.”
Last week, a government official had shared details of the disengagement with The Hindu, saying that while China moved back 2 km from the clash point in Galwan Valley, India moved back 1.5 km and further, owing to this, India would not be able to patrol up to PP14 for at least 30 days where till now it was present.
According to reports, other points where the disengagement process is already over, are Hot Springs, or Patrol Point 15 and Gogra (Patrol Point 17A). However, government officials are yet to confirm these details.
(With inputs from Indian Express & The Hindu)
