4th Disengagement Talks Between India And China on 14 July: Report

Amid the reports of disengagement between India and China at at least three flashpoints in Ladakh including Galwan Valley where a violent clash took place on 15 June between the two countries, a Lt General-level meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, 14 July, PTI reported citing government sources.

This fourth talk between Indian and Chinese militaries since the beginning of the stand-off in May will be held in Chushul on the Indian side of Line of Actual Control, PTI sources said. The point of discussion is likely to be disengagement at Pangong Tso where Chinese troops are reportedly still present.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while speaking about disengagement process that began last week after a telephonic conversation between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, said “it has just commenced, and very much a work in progress”.