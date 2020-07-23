‘Ground Positions Not Changed’: 40,000 Chinese Troops in Ladakh
“Chinese haven’t shown any signs of de-escalation as they continue to maintain heavy troop deployment,” say sources.
According to reports, the Chinese have still not disengaged at critical points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as it continues to deploy approximately 40,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector.
Despite several rounds of talks between senior defence officials of both countries to disengage by creating a buffer zone between both sides, Chinese troops are “still present in the Depsang Plains region, Gogra and the Fingers region along the Pangong lake”, NDTV reported.
There has reportedly been disengagement in Hot Springs, Galwan and a portion of the Fingers region around Pangong lake, however China reportedly appears unwilling to move from the Finger 5 position further east Finger 3, as they want to build an observation post in the area.
"The Chinese have not shown any signs of deescalation as they continue to maintain their heavy troop deployment of almost 40,000 troops supported by heavy weaponry like air defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and long-range artillery in front and depth areas," ANI reported.
Since the last round of talks on 14-15 July, there has reportedly been not much progress. Also, the Chinese have reportedly “done a heavy amount of construction” in the Gogra Post and Hot Springs area, by “giving excuse of the possibility of India occupying strategic heights once they retreat to their permanent locations in their side of the border,” sources told ANI.
It had been agreed by both sides that following the mid-July talks, both armies would retreat to their permanent positions. “Intervention at the senior level like the one done by the National Security Advisor couple of weeks ago would be required for further progress as ground positions have not changed,” sources also told ANI.
‘Even Winter Holds no Promise of Meaningful Disengagement’
Defence journalists commented that Indian authorities were owning up to the extent of China’s actual intrusion into Ladakh near the LAC.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
