‘Ground Positions Not Changed’: 40,000 Chinese Troops in Ladakh

According to reports, the Chinese have still not disengaged at critical points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as it continues to deploy approximately 40,000 troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

Despite several rounds of talks between senior defence officials of both countries to disengage by creating a buffer zone between both sides, Chinese troops are “still present in the Depsang Plains region, Gogra and the Fingers region along the Pangong lake”, NDTV reported.

There has reportedly been disengagement in Hot Springs, Galwan and a portion of the Fingers region around Pangong lake, however China reportedly appears unwilling to move from the Finger 5 position further east Finger 3, as they want to build an observation post in the area.

"The Chinese have not shown any signs of deescalation as they continue to maintain their heavy troop deployment of almost 40,000 troops supported by heavy weaponry like air defence systems, armoured personnel carriers and long-range artillery in front and depth areas," ANI reported.