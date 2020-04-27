Hours after Haryana Health minister Anil Vij said those who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana have become “corona-carriers,” the state government is planning to tighten its borders with the national capital, after a number of recent coronavirus cases were traced to Delhi, NDTV reported quoting authorities.Earlier, the Haryana government had sealed the Sonipat-Delhi border in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.Around 2,500 people travel to Delhi to Sonipat and nearby areas who are involved in essential services, The Indian Express reported quoting sources on Sunday.(Catch all the live updates on coronavirus pandemic here).The authorities have stated that those travelling between Gurgaon and Faridabad will need passes from the government from Tuesday, 28 April. This will include healthcare workers, media employees and those providing essential services will need the passes, the authorities added, according to NDTV."We're telling people that those working in Delhi should stay there itself. Their entry into Faridabad after work is prohibited. Our senior officers have received orders for the same from higher authorities. People are saying that they'll follow the order," SPO Surendra Singh said, as per ANI.What Did Haryana's Health Min Say?“I appeal to Delhi Chief Minister that stay arrangements of people who work in Delhi should be made in the national capital itself. They should not be issued passes to travel to Haryana as this is increasing COVID-19 cases here. Many who work in Delhi and stay in Haryana are corona-carriers,” Vij had told news agency ANI.Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said, “Efforts are being made to revive economic activities in the state in a safe manner.”Haryana has, so far, reported 299 COVID-19 cases. The figure includes 24 foreign nationals. Three fatalities have been reported in the state so far.(With inputs from NDTV, The Indian Express, PTI, ANI)Labour Shortage Amid Lockdown: Punjab, Haryana Farmers Face Crisis We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)