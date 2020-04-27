The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 27,892, including 20,835 active cases, 6,184 recoveries and 872 deaths, according to the health ministry.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a video conference with chief ministers on Monday, 27 April, to discuss the exit plan for the nationwide lockdown.Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD).Meanwhile, India recorded the highest one-day rise of 1,975 coronavirus cases. Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi, in his second ‘Mann ki Baat’ amid the pandemic, said the country's fight against COVID-19 is "people-driven".Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that no further relaxation in lockdown till 3 May, except those permitted by the Union home ministryMaharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the lockdown guidelines will remain unchanged in the state till 3 MayThe first patient who was administered convalescent plasma therapy on compassionate grounds in Delhi has now fully recovered36 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 2221, according to the health department.More than 200 Europeans mostly Swiss nationals stranded in India, following the nationwide lockdown were evacuated by a special plane of Swiss International Airlines, Kerala Tourism department said on Sunday.The plane took off from Kochi late Saturday night and landed at the Zurich airport on Sunday morning (10 am IST), it said in a release, PTI reports.First COVID-19 positive case has been reported in Jharkhand’s Jamtara; the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 83, officials told PTI.5 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the Balasore District of Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state rise to 108 (including 72 active cases, 35 recovered, 1 death), according to the state’s health department, ANI reports.The United States recorded 1,330 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours as per Johns Hopkins University tally, AFP reports.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a video conference with chief ministers on Monday, 27 April, to discuss the exit plan for the nationwide lockdown. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)