Haryana Police Arrests Nihang Man for Assaulting Chicken Seller at Singhu Border
The accused, Naveen Kumar, had allegedly assaulted the vendor after the latter refused him a free chicken.
After a chicken seller was brutally assaulted at the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border on Thursday, a man from the Nihang Sikh community has been arrested by the Haryana Police on Friday, 22 October, in connection with the attack.
The accused, Karnal resident Naveen Kumar, had allegedly assaulted the man, Manoj Paswan, after the latter refused to give Kumar a chicken for free, news agency ANI report, citing Haryana Police.
Paswan had been transporting some chickens from a poultry farm for a delivery, when he had allegedly been halted by Kumar, who had exhorted him for a free chicken. When Paswan refused, he was beaten up, and his leg was fractured.
Videos circulated on social media depict Paswan narrating his ordeal.
“The accused then hit the victim with a rod and broke his leg. The victim was later admitted to a hospital for treatment. The medical report is awaited. The accused, a Nihang, was arrested and an FIR was lodged. He will be produced in court today,” said Station House Officer of Kundli police station Ravi Kumar, The Indian Express reported.
An FIR has been registered under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
The incident comes close on the heels of another attack at the Singhu border last week, wherein a daily wage labourer was allegedly murdered by persons belonging to the Nihang Sikh community.
The Singhu Border Killing
A 36-year-old man was found mutilated at the farmers' protest site on the Singhu border in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased, who had been identified as Lakhbir Singh, was reportedly found in a pool of blood, with his legs chopped and his left wrist severed.
Singh, a resident of Cheema Khurd village in Jalandhar's Tarn Taran district, had been found tied to a police barricade.
Four men belonging to the Nihang Sikh community have arrested by the police in the case.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and ANI)
